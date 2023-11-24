Motorcyclist dead after crash near New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash near New Albany that left one person dead Thursday evening.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the crash occurred at approximately 6:12 p.m. in the 11400 block of Johnstown Road. The crash occurred when the driver of a 2010 Harley Davidson struck a gray 2013 Toyota Corolla.

The motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Johnstown Road when the motorcyclist crossed the centerline and hit the gray Toyota that was traveling northbound, the sheriff’s office said. The motorcycle’s wheel also broke off and struck a white 2006 Buick Lacrosse.

The motorcyclist was transported to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead at 7:02 p.m. The occupants of the other vehicles were treated by EMS personnel from Plain Township on the scene.

The sheriff’s office did not release the name of the victim who died in the crash.

