Motorcyclist dies after colliding with car making U-turn in Dover: Police

A motorcycle accident late Friday night in Dover left one man dead and another injured, according to Delaware State Police.

Around 11:19 p.m., a 22-year-old man driving a Ford Fusion stopped at a stop sign on Maple Dale Road to make a turn onto Kenton Road to head south, police said.

The driver attempted to make a U-turn using the entrance of Maple Dale County Club, according to the police.

A 37-year-old man driving a Harley-Davidson was traveling north on Kenton Road when the Ford quickly turned left to make the turn, police said, causing the Harley to collide with the left front fender of the Ford.

The car rotated clockwise after the impact before coming to rest, according to the police. The motorcycle overturned onto its right side and came to a halt at the edge of the roadway, partially in front of a private residence, police said.

The driver of the Ford Fusion was taken to an area hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries, where he was treated and released, according to the police.

The 37-year-old motorcycle driver died shortly after he was taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

Identification of the two men is pending notification to the next of kin, according to the police.

The crash is under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Sgt. John Wheatley by calling 302-698-8451 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Dover crash: Motorcyclist dies after colliding with car on Kenton Road