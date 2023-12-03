Motorcyclist dead after fiery crash in Osceola County on Sunday, FHP says

A 29-year-old man riding a motorcycle died after it crashed and burst into flames early Sunday on Marigold Avenue near the intersection of San Miguel Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was riding his 2001 Suzuki motorcycle southbound on Marigold Avenue just after midnight when a 2015 Jeep Cherokee travelling northbound on Marigold Avenue made a left turn into the path of the motorcycle and crashed, causing both vehicles to become engulfed in flames, FHP said.

The Jeep’s driver, a 50-year-old woman, and her two passengers, a 58-year-old man and 19-year-old man, were taken to HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, FHP said.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, died at the scene, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.