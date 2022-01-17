🌱Motorcyclist Died in Crash + Special Ed Event for Parents

Happy Monday, people of Las Vegas! Let's get you all caught up to start today off on an informed note.

Mostly cloudy. High: 61 Low: 44.

A motorcyclist died after slamming into a parked SUV early Sunday in central Las Vegas at about 12:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. The 23-year-old man was westbound on Oakey when he veered onto an unoccupied Ford Expedition. He was on a Yamaha XVS950, was not wearing a helmet, and died at the scene. (Las Vegas Review-Journal) The Rogich family, who said that their dyslexic daughter received an unequal education from Clark County Schools, decided to host a two-day event with legal experts and educators to give families who are going through the same experience the information they need. They realized a lot of parents did not know their rights and they are hoping to change that. They also hope to empower them to take action to help their children. (KTNV Las Vegas) Clark County Fire Department and other firefighting agencies worked to contain a vegetation fire at a Wetlands Park in the southeast valley at around 2 p.m. Crews were able to contain the blaze to about 3.5 acres and one small animal was lost in the fire. The cause of the fire has not been determined. (Las Vegas Sun) A recent COVID surge, plus the Nevada labor shortage, has hit the Las Vegas RTC transit systems, causing travel delays. On Friday, RTC posted a letter to their Twitter page, letting their followers know they are "experiencing service interruptions throughout the transit system". RTC also reminds the community to avoid travel on their services if they are feeling or showing symptoms of COVID-19. If possible, riders should limit travel to only essential trips during this recent surge. (News3LV)

