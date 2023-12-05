Motorcyclist dies in accident involving vehicle in north Fort Worth, police say

A motorcycle driver was killed in an accident Monday night in north Fort Worth, police said.

Officers were dispatched to 6709 Sandshell Blvd. shortly before 10:30 p.m. regarding a major accident between a vehicle and a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene, according to police.

The Traffic Investigations Unit will investigate the accident, officials said. Authorities haven’t publicly identified the victim.

