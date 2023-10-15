Motorcyclist dies after accidently driving off cliff of freeway; treated as hit and run by police

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department and the Houston Fire Department are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash near southbound US 90 highway on Sunday.

Around 10:45 a.m., Responders say they arrived at the scene and found man and a motorcycle on the ground.

The man was pronounced dead soon after officials arrived.

According to investigators, the man drove off the elevated portion of the freeway and hit the ground.

Authorities believe that he was driving southbound along US 90s elevated section where Main Street turns into US 90.

Police say the driver was a Hispanic man in his early 30s.

Despite no evidence of a hit-and-run, authorities say they will investigate the incident as a hit-and-run.

There is no word yet on whether another car was involved, but Authorities say they want to be cautious.

Houston Police Department is asking drivers who were in the area if they saw anything to contact them.