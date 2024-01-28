Motorcyclist dies after being ejected from bike in Pasco County crash: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist died during a crash after he was ejected from his bike Saturday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Around 8:25 p.m., a 27-year-old Spring Hill man riding a Kawasaki Ninja was traveling behind a 27-year-old Dade City woman in a Lincoln MKX heading northbound on Bellamy Brothers Boulevard.

Wrong-way driver on I-4 charged with DUI: FHP

In the 13000 block of the roadway, the woman went to make a left turn into a private driveway. At the same time, the motorcyclist attempted to pass the woman’s vehicle, crashing into her car.

The motorcyclist was ejected from the motorcycle and died on the scene.

The woman was not injured.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.