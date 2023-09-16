Motorcyclist dies after colliding into another vehicle in Fort Worth on Thursday

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Thursday night, according to Fort Worth police.

At around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, police were notified of a major accident between a motorcyclist and a vehicle at 1550 East Chase Parkway.

Police arrived and confirmed the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcyclist was heading southbound at high speeds when it collided with a vehicle that was traveling in the opposite direction and was turning into a business parking lot.

The condition of the other driver is unknown. Police did not, by Saturday, release the motorcyclist’s name.