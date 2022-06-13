Motorcyclist dies after colliding with SUV in Largo, police say

A motorcyclist died after a crash involving an SUV in Largo on Monday afternoon, according to police.

Investigators believe the SUV was making a U-turn in the 7300 block of Ulmerton Road when a motorcycle hit the passenger side of the vehicle around 1 p.m., the Largo Police Department said in a news release.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead, according to the release. The SUV driver was not injured.

Investigators believe the motorcyclist’s speed was a factor in the crash, police said.

The department’s traffic homicide unit is investigating the crash, the release said, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police did not provide the names, ages or genders of the drivers.