Motorcyclist dies after crash on Curry Ford Road in Orlando

A motorcyclist was killed following a crash late Monday in Orlando, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers responded to Curry Ford Road and Bumby Avenue for the three-vehicle crash shortly after 11 p.m.

At the scene, they determined that the driver of a Nissan Rogue was traveling westbound on Curry Ford, while a motorcyclist was traveling eastbound.

Troopers said the vehicles collided when the driver of the SUV, attempting to turn onto Bumby Avenue, entered directly into the path of the oncoming Harley Davidson.

After the initial crash, the motorcycle then struck a Ford van that was stopped at the intersection on northbound Bumby.

Troopers said the motorcyclist, 33, of Orlando, was rushed to nearby Orlando Regional Medical Center but did not survive.

The driver of the SUV, 51, or Orlando, was also taken to ORMC. FHP said her injuries were not life-threatening.

The driver of the van and his passenger were uninjured in the crash, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

