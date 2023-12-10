Motorcyclist dies in crash with Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputy

A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Saturday night.

The fatal crash took place just after 10 p.m., while the deputy was attempting a traffic stop, Florida Highway Patrol said. The deputy, 24, was traveling south on US-301 in a marked sheriff’s vehicle, a Chevy Tahoe, which had its emergency lights activated.

The motorcyclist, a 25-year-old Riverview man, was traveling north and collided with the deputy’s vehicle at the intersection of US-301 and Ayersworth Glen Boulevard. He died at the scene of the crash.

The deputy was not injured.

A spokesman for the Highway Patrol could not clarify whether either of the vehicles were turning at the time of the crash, as the incident remains under investigation.’

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has not responded to a request for comment.

This is a developing story that will be updated.