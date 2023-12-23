Motorcyclist dies in crash near Brooksville

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Hernando County on Friday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 32-year-old man was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle along Powell Road, which is south of Brooksville.

At 10:10 p.m., the motorcyclist missed a curve in the road while approaching La Vista Street. The motorcycle veered off the road, entered the south shoulder and overturned, according to FHP.

The rider, identified as a 32-year-old man from Plant City, died at the site of the crash.

