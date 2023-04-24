Motorcyclist dies during South Jersey police chase. What happens next?

PEMBERTON BOROUGH - The state Attorney General's Office is investigating the death of a motorcyclist during a police chase here.

A passenger on the motorcycle was injured in the April 20 accident on County Route 867 West near Davis Street in Pemberton Borough.

The crash occurred when a Pemberton Township police officer attempted to stop the motorcyclist in connection with a criminal investigation around 5:15 p.m., the Attorney General's Office said in a statement.

During the pursuit, the motorcycle struck an unrelated civilian vehicle, the statement said.

The statement did not identify the motorcyclist or the passenger. It reported no additional injuries.

A state law requires an investigation into any deaths that occur during an encounter with a police officer in an official capacity, the statement noted.

The investigation must be presented to a grand jury to determine if evidence supports an indictment against any involved officer.

No additional details are being provided at this time, the statement said.

