Motorcyclist dies after fiery crash in Osceola County, troopers say

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 29-year-old man has died following a crash in Osceola County on Sunday.

According to a news release, a Jeep Cherokee was traveling northbound on Marigold Avenue and approached San Miguel Road shortly after midnight.

A Suzuki motorcycle was traveling southbound on the same road.

Read: Central Florida deputies investigate fatal shooting after responding to an accident call

Troopers said the Jeep made a left turn in front of the motorcyclist, collided and both vehicles caught on fire.

The Jeep driver and two passengers were taken to HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital with injuries, but the motorcyclist died at the scene.

FHP said the crash is still under investigation.

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.