Motorcyclist dies following crash on A361 in West Lyng

Emergency services were seen on the road at West Lyng on Sunday

A woman has died following a crash involving a motorcycle and a van.

Emergency services were called shortly after 16:35 GMT on Sunday following reports of a collision on the A361 near the junction of New Road, in West Lyng.

The woman, who was in her 20s and was riding the motorcycle, was pronounced dead, police said.

Avon and Somerset Police said the van driver remained at the crash and spoke with officers. Enquiries into what happened are ongoing.

The force urged anyone with relevant dashcam footage, anyone driving in the area or anyone who may have seen the collision, which happened near to the junction of New Road, to get in touch.

