Motorcyclist dies following crash in South Tampa’s Hyde Park

A motorcyclist died following an early Sunday morning crash in the Hyde Park area of South Tampa.

The crash occurred about 1:30 a.m., according to Tampa Police, when the adult male motorcyclist was struck by a car near the intersection of S Howard Avenue and W Azeele Street. Tampa Fire Rescue transported the motorcyclist to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The intersection was closed for several hours while investigators processed the scene. The investigation continued into Sunday; no charges had been filed by midday.

This is a developing story. Check Tampabay.com for updates.