Motorcyclist dies after Franklin County crash: PSP

GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A motorcyclist died after a crash took place on Friday, Jan. 26 in Franklin County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash occurred as a driver of a 2016 Chrysler 200 was driving south on Ragged Edge Road in Guilford Township. The driver was attempting to make a right-hand turn to travel west on a steady red signal at the intersection of Ragged Edge Road and Lincoln Way East.

This was when a 42-year-old motorcycle operator approached the intersection in the left westbound lane and had a steady green signal.

State Police said that as the Chrysler attempted to make the right-hand turn on Lincoln Way East, the motorcycle moved into the righthand westbound lane of Lincoln Way East and struck the Chrysler. This impact ejected the motorcyclist who was subsequently run over by the Chrysler.

The motorcycle’s momentum continued into the left eastbound lane, striking a Honda Accord, before coming to rest.

The operator of the motorcycle was transported to Chambersburg Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

No other person sustained any injuries due to the crash.

