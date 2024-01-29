Motorcyclist dies after Friday afternoon crash in Guilford Township east of Chambersburg

A 44-year-old Chambersburg man died as a result of injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident Friday afternoon, Jan. 26, in Guilford Township east of Chambersburg.

JT Berger was pronounced dead at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital, where he was taken after the 2:37 p.m. accident at the intersection of Lincoln Way East, also known as U.S. 30, and Ragged Edge Road.

Pennsylvania State Police said Berger was westbound on a 2013 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide and moved from the left lane to the right lane of Lincoln Way East as he was as approaching a green light at Ragged Edge Road.

Berger was thrown from the motorcycle when it struck a 2016 Chrysler 200 driven by Nichole E. Davis, 32, of Hagerstown, who was turning right on red from Ragged Edge Road.

The motorcycle then hit an eastbound 2004 Honda Accord driven by Quintin M. Witter, 21, of Chambersburg, who was stopped in the left turn lane of Lincoln Way East waiting to turn onto Ragged Edge Road.

