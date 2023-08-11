Motorcyclist dies in hospital 1 month after being hit by car on Route 1 in Christina: police

A 35-year-old motorcyclist from Newark died Wednesday from injuries caused by an early July crash in Christiana, according to Delaware State Police.

The motorcyclist has been identified as Andrew Wambugu.

Police said Wambugu was heading north in the right lane of Route 1 near the off-ramp to I-95 South on a 2022 Triumph Trident on July 2. At 12:39 p.m., police said a 2018 Nissan Maxima driving north in the left lane of Route 1 suddenly went across multiple lanes, pulling directly in front of the motorcycle.

Wambugu hit the back right side of the Maxima and was thrown off his motorcycle, according to police. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and died from his injuries on Wednesday.

The driver of the Maxima, a 21-year-old man from Pittsburgh, was not injured in the crash. Police said the man was cited for improper lane change on the day of the crash and, depending on the outcome of state police's ongoing investigation, may face additional charges.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Sgt. J. Jefferson at 302-365-8484 or contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

