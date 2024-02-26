Motorcyclist dies after losing control outside of Selma, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist died after losing control of his bike Saturday evening outside of Selma, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 6:55 p.m. they responded to Mountain and De Wolf Avenues for a reported collision.

Preliminary investigators determined a 55-year-old motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Mountain View Avenue at De Wolf Avenue where he lost control of his bike.

As a result, officers say the motorcyclist died.

CHP says alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the collision.

