Motorcyclist dies in overnight crash in Hernando County: FHP

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist from Wesley Chapel died in an overnight crash Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 2 a.m., a 40-year-old man riding a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling northbound on Mariner Boulevard.

FHP said that while attempting a left turn, the motorcyclist was struck by a 28-year-old Tampa man, driving a Mercedes CLK320 in the southbound lanes of Mariner Boulevard.

After the crash, the motorcycle was propelled backward into the northbound lanes. A 20-year-old Weeki Wachee woman driving a Nissan Altima collided with the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash, FHP said.

The other two drivers involved in the crash were not injured.

