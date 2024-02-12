Motorcyclist dies after SC crash with truck in Lancaster County, officials say

A Lancaster County motorcycle driver died Saturday after a weekend collision with a pickup truck, officials said.

The crash happened Saturday before 7:30 p.m. on Potter Road, said Lance Cpl. Nick Pye of the S.C. Highway Patrol. A 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle collided with a 2023 Ford truck, Pye said in a statement.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Medical University of South Carolina hospital in Lancaster where he died, officials said.

The motorcyclist was Charles Lee Polston, II, 46, of Lancaster, according to Karla-Knight Deese, Lancaster County Coroner.

The truck driver was not injured, troopers said.

The collision remains under investigation by the highway patrol and coroner’s office.