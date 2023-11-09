Motorcyclist dies after single-vehicle crash in Port St. Lucie

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — A motorcyclist died after a crash Thursday on Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard, police said.

The motorcyclist was a 48-year-old man from Port St. Lucie, said Sgt. John Dellacroce, a spokesperson for Port St. Lucie police. The name of the man was not released.

Officers responded to the crash at 2:34 a.m. on Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard near Southwest Glenview Court.

The motorcyclist was traveling west and struck the median of the boulevard. The crash ejected him off the bike, police said.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The crash is still under investigation and witnesses who saw the incident or have video of it are asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Appelbaum at 772-871-5001.

Mauricio La Plante is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow him on Twitter @mslaplantenews or email him at Mauricio.LaPlante@TCPalm.com.

