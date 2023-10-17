Motorcyclist dies in south Sacramento crash near airport. Police are investigating collision

A motorcyclist died Monday in a south Sacramento vehicle collision involving a van, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers went to 38th Avenue and 24th Street just after 2:45 p.m. for a reports of a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle, and found a man unresponsive at the scene. He was declared dead at the scene, and a Ford Transit driver, also a man, remained at the scene, said Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Anthony Gamble.

The collision, which happened near the Sacramento Executive Airport, is under investigation by police, Gamble said. No arrests have been made.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to call Sacramento police at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.