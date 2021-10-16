Motorcyclist dies after wreck on busy south Charlotte road. Driver arrested.

A 28-year-old motorcyclist died after a car driver hit him on a busy south Charlotte road on Friday morning, police said.

Taylor Stutesman was pronounced dead at Carolinas Medical Center after the driver hit him in the 5900 block of Fairview Road, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

The 22-year-old driver, Dante Ybarra, was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and unsafe movement.

Ybarra is free on $100,000 bail, jail records show.

Stutesman was westbound when Ybarra hit him while turning left onto Piedmont Row Drive South from eastbound Fairview Road, police said.

Police urge anyone who saw the collision or has more information to call CMPD Detective Daniel Buckley at 704-432-2169, extension 6, or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.