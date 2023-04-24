Motorcyclist drives off overpass, SC cops say. Car full of nurses was on highway below

A 29-year-old woman died after losing control of her motorcycle and driving off an overpass, South Carolina officials say.

Charleston police said the motorcyclist was driving just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, when she lost control and drove off an overpass on SC-61 and landed on the highway below.

The motorcyclist was identified as Laura Chapek, according to the Charleston County coroner. She was from Spring Lake, North Carolina.

Three nurses were driving to work and saw the wreck, police said in a news release. They stopped and aided the driver until first responders arrived.

The motorcyclist was transported by EMS to the Medical University of South Carolina, police said. She died shortly after arriving.

The incident is under investigation, police said.

High school baseball player killed riding brother’s motorcycle, Missouri officials say

Fatal motorcycle crash sends debris flying, triggers 5-vehicle wreck, Florida cops say

‘Officer of the year’ dies in motorcycle crash, Mississippi cops say. ‘So hurt’