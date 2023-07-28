Motorcyclist was driving 100 mph before crash that killed pedestrian, Georgia police say

A motorcyclist was speeding and driving erratically before a crash that killed a pedestrian, Georgia police say.

Taylor Kratzer, 34, faces multiple charges, including vehicular homicide, in the July 13 crash in Duluth, according to the city’s police department.

Officers responded at about 6:15 p.m., police said in a July 27 news release. Thomas Eurell, 42, died at the scene.

Eurell’s family said he was walking home when a crash between a motorcycle and SUV sent the bike airborne and hurtling toward him, WSB-TV reported. He was hit as he waited to cross a street, relatives said.

“Our hearts just dropped,” a driver who passed by the crash told the station. “We didn’t understand, but we had a feeling someone died.”

Witnesses said the motorcyclist, later identified as Kratzer, was speeding “with erratic lane changes” before the collision, according to police. Further investigation and a review of surveillance video revealed the motorcycle was going well over 100 mph.

Kratzer was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

He was charged July 21 with reckless driving, speeding, improper lane change and tag to be displayed, according to the release.

The condition of the SUV driver wasn’t known as of July 28.

Duluth is about 30 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

