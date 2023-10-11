Motorcyclist has excuse after 130-mph chase, GA cops say. ‘Didn’t want to go to jail’

One traffic stop by Georgia deputies turned into a multi-county, high-speed chase to stop a fleeing motorcyclist, officials say.

A motorcyclist driving a Honda cruiser led local deputies and state troopers on a chase that spanned five counties across Georgia on Oct. 9, according to a Oct. 10 news release from the Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. At certain times, the chase reached speeds of 130 mph, deputies said.

They initially tried to pull the man over for a traffic violation, but he fled the scene, officials said.

With assistance from the Georgia State Patrol, deputies pursued the motorcyclist through five counties: Jeff Davis, Telfair, Wheeler, Dodge and Laurens, according to the release. The high-speed chase finally came to an end in Laurens County, deputies said.

The motorcyclist was arrested on felony charges of fleeing and eluding law enforcement in several counties, deputies said. The man did not have any weapons or illegal contraband found on him or in his vehicle, according to the release.

When officers stopped the man after the chase, they said they asked him why he chose to drive away from the traffic stop.

“I didn’t want to go to jail,” he said, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office said the motorcyclist had a “minor traffic warrant for his arrest” in Baxley, which is about 90 miles southwest of Savannah.

No one was injured during the chase, deputies said.

