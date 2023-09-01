Motorcyclist finds man dead in middle of SE Houston street, HPD says
The 19-year-old man had been shot multiple times. Investigators said it's unclear if the man was shot on Swingle Road or placed there.
The 19-year-old man had been shot multiple times. Investigators said it's unclear if the man was shot on Swingle Road or placed there.
The "End Credits" author answers 3 questions about her former industry.
Tesla’s Model S and X electric vehicles have already received two substantial price cuts throughout the year, but now there’s another one to entice consumers hesitant to jump on the EV train. Tesla has cut prices on these cars by 15 to 19 percent, depending on the model and trim. This price drop is not just for American consumers, as similar discounts have appeared throughout the globe, according to EV experts Electrek.
Cruise, the self-driving subsidiary of General Motors, has raised over $15 billion, employs more than 3,000 people and expanded its footprint across multiple cities within the U.S. It even has a presence in Dubai. What does it take to build and scale such complex technology? In a session called “The Robotaxi Revolution,” Vogt will share his unique perspective on how self-driving vehicles blend robotics, AI and urban mobility in unprecedented ways.
From Apple and Samsung to Dyson and Lodge, a wide array of products will be available at jaw-dropping discounts of up to 50% off.
The ACC's expansion saga finally comes to a close with the addition of Stanford, Cal and SMU. Here's an inside look at how it all went down.
Target, West Elm, CB2, Article, Wayfair, Amazon, Walmart: Save up to 80% on beds, tables, chairs, patio sets and more.
Favorites from Tory Burch, Zella, Adidas, Casper and more are up to 60% off. Add to cart now before someone else does!
Sen. Tim Scott's bachelorhood has become an issue for some Republican donors. Why is that the case when more Americans are unmarried than ever before?
The body-on-frame 2024 Infiniti QX80 costs more than the 2023 model across the board, and it gets a new Dark Chrome Appearance package.
As the first laptop with dual screens and no physical keyboard, the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i can be awkward at times. But its excellent hardware proves there's merit to its design.
Upgrade your fall wardrobe for way less!
Shiny hair = that old money drip you're looking for.
The best Labor Day tech deals we can find include all-time lows on the MacBook Air, Beats Studio Buds + and Hisense 4K TVs, among others.
The Cleveland Fed president said in a speech Friday that the 3.8% jobless rate was still "low" and inflation "remains too high."
This portable charger loved by more than 64,000 Amazon shoppers will end your dead-phone woes.
Labor Day laptop sales are already live. Snag best sellers from Walmart, Amazon and Staples for as low as $179!
Although several key films have been bumped due to strikes, expect a slew of buzzy blockbusters and award contenders.
'One of the best tummy-control suits I’ve ever had,' said a shopper of this popular Amazon piece.
Viral beauty, fashion, kitchen gadgets, designer sunglasses and super cheap sheets are majorly marked down.
Tesla this year has dropped the starting price of the Model X to $79,990 — a $41,000 reduction from the start of the year — to get federal tax credits.