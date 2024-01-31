Motorcyclist flung upon hitting Fort Worth highway curb; friend following rolls in vehicle

A motorcycle rider died in north Fort Worth on Tuesday night when the motorcycle hit a curb and he was thrust to the ground, police said. A friend who was following was injured in a rollover crash.

The motorcyclist, Cooper Brake, 21, and the driver of a passenger vehicle were traveling together east on Texas 114 when they crashed about 8:30 p.m. as they approached Championship Parkway, authorities said.

The motorcyclist failed to control speed to avoid a crash, Fort Worth police said.

Brake’s death was caused by blunt force injuries, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Brake’s friend tried to stop to avoid hitting him and the passenger vehicle, which police did not further describe, rolled over.

Brake was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, police said, and was taken to a hospital.

Today's top stories:

→ Fort Behavioral Health abruptly ends remaining treatment programs

→ Atmos Energy lawsuit says caller at hotel reported gas leak 11 minutes before explosion

→ Video shows West 7th police chase of suspected drunk driver who hit pedestrians

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.