Motorcyclist in Glendale dead after apparent road rage incident, police say

A motorcyclist died in Glendale after being shot on Thursday afternoon in what was an apparent road rage, police say.

According to Officer Gina Winn, a spokesperson with Glendale police, officers responded to calls of a downed motorcyclist near 67th Avenue and Gelding Drive at around 4:15 p.m.

Once they arrived at the scene, they found a 23-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man, who remains unidentified, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe that a road rage incident happened between the motorcyclist and another vehicle near 67th Avenue and Greenway Road, which then caused the shooting.

Police are actively looking for the shooter and are asking the public to contact law enforcement at (623) 930-3000 if they have any information about this case.

Police also reminded people to disengage from any type of road rage situation and to call 911 for assistance if needed.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Motorcyclist in Glendale dead after apparent road rage incident