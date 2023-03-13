Motorcyclist going 131 mph tells cops he’s ‘trying to beat the rain,’ Georgia cops say

When deputies in Georgia pulled over a speeding motorcyclist, the biker had an excuse ready, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies spotted a motorcyclist barreling down Georgia State Route 400 on Saturday, March 11, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The motorcyclist was reportedly clocked going 131 miles per hour, as seen in an image of a radar gun deputies shared online.

The top speed limit on the highway is 65 miles per hour, WXIA reported.

The man told deputies he was “trying to beat the rain,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrested the biker, who faces charges of reckless driving and speeding, the statement said.

In the hashtags under the statement, the sheriff’s office wrote, “What rain?” and “No excuse.”

