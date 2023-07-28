Motorcyclist who hit, killed man was going 100 mph before airborne crash, Duluth police say

Police have filed charges against a motorcyclist after a man was hit and killed walking home in Gwinnett County.

On July 13, Thomas Eurrell was about to begin his 5-minute walk home when a motorcycle went airborne from a crash and hit him at Peachtree Industrial Blvd and Rogers Bridge Road in Duluth. Eurrell died at the scene.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson spoke with Eurrell’s family earlier this month on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

Eurell had a “heart of gold,” according to his family, and he had no time to react when the crash between a motorcycle and an SUV sent the motorcycle right at him.

Duluth police said the motorcyclist, identified as 34-year-old Taylor Kratzer, had a green light when a driver in an SUV turned in front of him. Witnesses also told police they saw the motorcyclist driving at high speeds and making erratic lane changes.

After further investigation, police said video from the city’s cameras and crime center showed Kratzer was going over 100 mph on Peachtree Industrial Blvd at the time of the crash.

The video evidence and witness statements led Duluth police to charge Kratzer with 1st Degree Vehicular Homicide, Reckless Driving, Speeding, Improper Lane Change, and Tag to be Displayed.

Police said that Kratzer was taken to a hospital in critical condition after the crash, but did not provide an update on his condition Thursday.

