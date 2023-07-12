Motorcyclist hit by pickup in possible road rage crash in Mukilteo

The driver of a pickup was arrested in what is believed to be a road rage incident in Mukilteo Tuesday.

Troopers said that shortly after 5:30 p.m., a man driving a pickup that was towing a boat hit a man on a motorcycle on northbound State Route 525 at State Route 99.

The pickup driver then took off.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

After talking to witnesses, troopers said they believe the incident was the result of road rage.

The pickup driver was later arrested.

Northbound SR 525 was blocked for hours during the investigation.