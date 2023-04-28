A motorcyclist was hit and pinned, and the driver ran, Miami cops say. There’s an update

Miami police arrested a man they say fatally struck a motorcyclist with his car and then ran away.

Elton Suarezmesa, 46, faces charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal crash. He is being held on a total bond of $17,500, according to Miami-Dade county jail records.

Police say Suarezmesa was driving his Toyota Corolla north on Northwest 47th Avenue toward Flagler Street on Thursday morning when he didn’t stop for a flashing red light, then hit a Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 50-year-old Edgar Edmundo Sarduy Suarez.

According to a Miami police arrest report, Sarduy Suarez fell off the Harley and became pinned between the Toyota and the Miami Animal Hospital on the corner of 47th Avenue.

Security camera footage shows Suarezmesa get out of his car, notice Sarduy Suarez trapped between the car and building, run back to the driver’s side of the car, and search inside “in a frantic manner” before running away, according to the report.

Miami Fire Rescue paramedics declared Sarduy Suarez dead at the scene.

Police found Suarezmesa around 8:15 p.m. Thursday at a Shell gas station on Northwest 42nd Avenue and Seventh Street, the report states. He was arrested without incident and confessed to the hit-and-run after officers read him his Miranda rights, according to the report.

Information about his legal representation or first appearance before a judge were not immediately available.