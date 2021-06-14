Motorcyclist injured in Edwardsburg crash

Jun. 14—EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital Monday after striking a car that turned in front of him.

David Whalen, 42, was injured and lying on the roadway when the Ontwa Township-Edwardsburg Police Department arrived about 5:45 a.m., Chief Douglas Westrick said. The driver of the at-fault vehicle, whose name was not released by police, was arrested on preliminary charges of having no insurance, no operator's license and reckless driving causing injury.