Motorcyclist involved in collision with car in Milford has been charged

MILFORD — A motorcyclist who was involved in a serious crash that left him with significant injuries last Friday was seen driving erratically by police earlier in the day, authorities said.

Police have charged the man with driving without a license after the 10:30 a.m. crash on Purchase Street, Deputy Police Chief Robert Tusino said Monday.

Police have not been able to speak to the man due to the seriousness of his injuries, Tusino said. He remains hospitalized at UMass-Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

Police do not know his age or where he resides, the deputy said.

Police examine the damage done to a car and motorcycle following a collision between the two vehicles at the intersection of Purchase and Fountains streets in Milford, Aug. 12, 2022.

The Massachusetts State Police accident reconstruction team continues to investigate the crash. At this point, no other charges or citations have been issued against either the motorcyclist or the woman who was driving the other vehicle involved in the collision.

Speed is believed to be a factor, police said.

"He (the motorcyclist) was seen earlier in the day driving recklessly in town by officers," Tusino said.

Police did not attempt to stop the man due to the potential danger that could have resulted, Tusino said.

Last Friday, police said the man was riding a motorcycle on Purchase Street toward Main Street when he collided with a car that was exiting Fountain Street.

The driver of the car was not injured. There is a stop sign on Fountain Street, but it is not yet known how long the woman stopped and, if so, for how long.

