Motorcyclist killed in accident south of downtown Raleigh, police say

A 23-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle wreck Monday afternoon around the same time that Raleigh police were investigating a shooting a mile away, but the two incidents aren’t related, police said.

Raleigh police said Zahmir Williams was heading westbound at 3:08 p.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on his 2006 Honda motorcycle when he ran off the roadway onto the sidewalk. He was ejected from his motorcycle near the intersection of South Bloodworth Street. He died of his injuries at the hospital.

Police said he was operating his motorcycle over the 35 mph speed limit when the road “curved to the left.”

At 2:56 p.m., about a mile east, police were investigating a shooting in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. A woman was seriously injured after being shot and was taken to the hospital. Her condition was unavailable Monday night.

Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is a busy thoroughfare south of downtown Raleigh.

Police did not provide details about a suspect but said the suspect and the woman who was shot know each other. Police called it an isolated incident.

They are seeking information on the shooting and ask anyone to call Crimestoppers at 919-996-1193 or by going to p3tips.com/89.