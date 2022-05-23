Motorcyclist killed in Aiken County police chase was unarmed

May 23—New details have been released about an officer involved shooting Saturday morning that claimed the life of an unarmed Aiken man.

Arthur Curtis Page II, 58, of Aiken, was pronounced dead on the scene after being shot by deputy Christopher Owens.

Owens has been with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office since February 2021 and is currently on paid administrative leave.

The shooting

Around 12:43 a.m., an Aiken County deputy attempted a traffic stop on a Harley Davidson motorcycle by signaling with his overhead blue lights, according to a release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office. Page did not stop and accelerated away from the deputy onto Whiskey Road.

Page turned west onto U.S. 278 toward Beech Island, headed north onto Interstate 520, and finally east onto Interstate 20, according to the release. Once on Interstate 20, Page slowed down, veered toward the shoulder, and lost control of the motorcycle in the grass near mile marker 11.

Page "made attempts to run away from the motorcycle at which point he fell, turned over appearing to be armed with a weapon," according to a second release from the sheriff's office Monday morning. "Shots were fired during this confrontation by the pursuing deputy. After aid was rendered to Page, it was confirmed that what he pointed at the deputy was not a firearm."

No law enforcement officers were injured.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating.

"The facts of this case are being vetted and investigated by SLED which included the actions of our deputy and that of the decedent," said Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt in the Monday release. "We are fully cooperating and working on gathering all evidence that will to be turned over to SLED. As this case progresses, we are referring all questions about this independent and impartial investigation to SLED."

This is the third officer involved shooting involving the Aiken County Sheriff's Office this year; there were two officer involved shootings involving Aiken County Sheriff's Office in 2021, according to SLED.