Motorcyclist killed in central Las Vegas valley crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist is dead after hitting a curb in the central Las Vegas valley early Sunday morning.

Around 5:20 a.m., police responded to a crash in the area of North Maryland Parkway south of East Bonanza Road.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements showed that a black 2010 Yamaha R1 was traveling at a high rate of speed as it approached a curve in the roadway. Police said that the motorcyclist failed to follow the curve and hit a curb.

The 20-year-old man was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The death marks the 30th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2024.

