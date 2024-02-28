Motorcyclist killed in Cleveland crash Tuesday night
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a car in Cleveland Tuesday night.
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a car in Cleveland Tuesday night.
A new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that Apple has officially canceled the project, breaking the news to nearly 2,000 employees who had been working on it on Tuesday.
Strus made FIVE 3-pointers in the final four minutes.
Michigan Democrats made their opposition to Israel’s war in Gaza known in the state’s presidential primary Tuesday, casting an eye-opening number of votes against President Biden.
Andrew Berry's idea would push the NFL trade deadline back by two weeks.
Apple is scuttling its secretive, long-running effort to build an autonomous electric car, executives announced in a short meeting with the team Tuesday morning. The company is likely cutting hundreds of employees from the team and all work on the project has stopped, TechCrunch has learned. The car project still had around 1,400 employees working on it, according to one employee who was granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about their work.
The Falcons have tremendous young skill position talent and pressure to find the quarterback to put it all together.
Apple is canceling its decade-long effort to build an electric car, according to people with knowledge of the matter. With 2,000 people working on it, it was one of the most ambitious projects in the history of the company.
Joey Logano was fined $10,000 for wearing a webbed glove during qualifying.
Live results from the Michigan primaries.
A shipbuilder released a video showing the launch catapult system aboard the USS John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier launching heavy weighted "vehicles" as if they were airplanes. Some of them skip across the water like stones.
If the Raiders don't get their quarterback situation right, what happens with Adams and Jacobs won't matter much.
How do fermented foods actually help our health? And what are the best sources? Here’s what you need to know.
Whirlpool will need some help from the housing market to put better numbers on the board.
Intuitive Machines’ first moon mission will come to a premature end due to the spacecraft landing on its side, which altered how the solar panels are positioned in relation to the sun, the company said in an update Tuesday morning. Intuitive Machines made history when it landed its spacecraft, called Odysseus, near the lunar south pole last week. The lander is the first American hardware to touch the lunar surface since NASA’s final crewed Apollo mission in 1972.
Stocks have lost momentum as investors regroup after the tumultuous run-up last week and as focus sharpens on the health of the US economy.
Consumer Reports' 2024 rankings include a shocking number of electrified vehicles at the top, but the bottom five brands have some catching up to do.
Using your toothbrush to clean your tongue just isn't enough, an expert says.
Will Justin Fields play again for the Chicago Bears?
Honda released a hydrogen-electric CR-V called e:FCEV. The crossover is a regular-production model that offers up to 270 miles of range.
The rarity of the play during games is one reason why the rule is here to stay.