Motorcyclist killed after colliding with turning vehicle in Murray

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) — A motorcyclist died Tuesday night after colliding with a left-turning vehicle in a Murray intersection.

Kristin Reardon, a spokesperson for Murray police, said the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. at 5900 South and State Street.

The motorcyclist was traveling south on State Street when a northbound vehicle turning left struck him in the intersection.

Front-end damage is seen on a vehicle involved in a fatal motorcycle crash in Murray, Utah, on Jan. 23, 2024.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, died at the scene, Reardon said. The other driver stayed and cooperated with investigators.

The intersection will remain closed for hours as crews reconstruct the crash.

Reardon urged drivers to beware of motorcyclists on the road.

“On warm days, the motorcycle drivers are going to be out there,” she said.

Reardon also advised motorcyclists to wear helmets. The rider in this crash was not.

