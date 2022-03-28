Motorcyclist killed in collision with 13-year-old driver in Tacoma, police say

A man driving a motorcycle was killed Sunday night in a collision with another vehicle driven by a 13-year-old girl near downtown Tacoma, police said.

The fatal collision occurred at about 7:41 p.m. on Portland Avenue at the intersection of East 29th Street, according to Tacoma Police Department. Portland Avenue was shut down for several hours while investigators responded.

The motorcyclist was traveling south on Portland Avenue when a northbound vehicle turned left in front of him, police spokesperson Wendy Haddow said. The man hit the passenger side of the vehicle.

Inside the vehicle, there was a 13-year-old girl in the driver’s seat and a 42-year-old woman in the passenger seat. Police said the woman was related to the girl. Both were uninjured.

The man killed has not been identified.

No arrests have been made, and police are continuing to investigate the incident. There were no signs that the 13-year-old driver was impaired by drugs or alcohol, police said.

thenewstribune.com