Motorcyclist killed after collision in Madison County, state police say

A motorcyclist was killed in a Monday evening crash in Madison County, according to Kentucky State Police.

The crash happened on Slate Lick Road in Berea. KSP said a man driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was attempting to turn onto Mt. Vernon Road (US-25) when he crossed into the path of 25-year-old Jeffrey Crowe, who was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Crowe was traveling north on US-25 when the collision occurred. KSP said he was pronounced dead on scene by the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital, Baptist Health in Richmond, according to KSP.

KSP is conducting an investigation into the crash.