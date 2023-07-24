Motorcyclist killed in collision with truck in Athens

An Athens man was killed Saturday evening after his motorcycle collided with a pickup on North Avenue, according to Athens-Clarke police.

The wreck occurred at about 8:45 p.m. at the Northside Drive intersection, police said.

The motorcyclist was identified as 29-year-old Kody James Kuckuck. He died at the scene, police said. Kuckuck, a native of Ohio, was working in Athens as a real estate agent for Keller Williams, according to his obituary.

Police said a 2001 Toyota Tacoma pickup driven by a 22-year-old man from Monticello made a left turn off Northside Drive and collided with the Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle that was southbound on North Avenue.

The truck driver told police he had stopped at the intersection and and did not see any traffic. He told the officer he pulled onto North Avenue in an effort to get into the center turn lane to wait for northbound traffic to clear and while negotiating the turn, he pulled into the path of the motorcycle.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Senior Police Office Joey Lewis at 762-400-7169.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Motorcyclist killed in Athens in collision with pickujp