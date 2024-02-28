Motorcyclist killed in crash on E. 49th Street, Noland Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash Tuesday that left a motorcyclist dead.

The crash was reported around 4:45 p.m. in the area of East 49th Street and Noland Road.

Blue Springs police continue search for suspect following deadly shooting

KCPD said the driver of a blue Dodge Journey had just purchased the vehicle and pulled out onto Noland Road. The driver realized she was going the wrong way and was in the process of turning around.

The driver of the Dodge pulled back onto the roadway and into the path of a black Harley Davidson, causing the motorcycle to strike the Dodge, ejecting both the driver and passenger from the motorcycle.

Police said both the driver and passenger of the Harley Davidson were wearing helmets.

Both were taken to the hospital with what were initially thought to be non-life threatening injuries, however, the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Download the FOX4 News app on iPhone and Android

The crash remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.