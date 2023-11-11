Motorcyclist killed in crash involving a school bus in Olathe, according to police

A motorcyclist was fatally injured Friday afternoon in a crash involving a school bus that was transporting children in Olathe, according to police.

Police officers were dispatched around 3:35 p.m. to North Ridgeview Road and East Pineview Street for an injury collision, Olathe Police Sgt. John Moncayo said in a statement.

The motorcyclist, identified by authorities as an adult male, was suffering from serious injuries when officers arrived, Moncayo said. First-responders provided medical aid to the man before he was declared dead on scene.

No one on the school bus was injured, according to police.

Police spoke with the driver of the school bus, a 56-year-old woman, and she was cooperating in the investigation, Moncayo said.

Ridgeview Road was shut down to traffic Friday between East 123rd Street and Santa Barbara Boulevard. It was to remain closed until further notice.

Police were asking anyone with information about the fatal crash to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.