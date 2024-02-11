Motorcyclist killed after crashing into truck leaving private road in Lancaster County

The driver of a motorcycle died after crashing into a pickup truck on a Lancaster County road on Saturday evening.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of the 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle was driving north on Potter Road around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

A 2023 Ford pickup truck was exiting a private driveway onto Potter Road when the two vehicles crashed.

The driver of the pickup truck didn’t sustain any injuries. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

SCHP says the crash is still being investigated.

