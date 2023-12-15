Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in north Phoenix

Phoenix police were looking for a vehicle that caused a Thursday evening crash in north Phoenix that killed a motorcyclist, officials said.

At about 5 p.m., officers responding to a crash in the area of 13th Street and Thunderbird Road, found motorcycle rider Katerina Penrose, 31, seriously injured, according to Phoenix police. Penrose was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, according to police.The crash involved another vehicle that fled the area before officers arrived, police said. A preliminary investigation found Penrose was driving westbound on Thunderbird Road when a vehicle turned left in front of her, causing her to take evasive maneuvers that resulted in the crash, according to police.

An accident reconstruction will determine what led up to the crash, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish. Rewards will be paid for information resulting in an arrest, police said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Motorcyclist Katerina Penrose killed in hit-and-run crash in Phoenix