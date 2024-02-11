Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster County crash: SCHP

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A motorcyclist in Lancaster County has died following a collision with another vehicle, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Officials responded to Potter Road near Balkum Road around 7:25 p.m. on Saturday.

A 2023 Ford pickup was going west out of a driveway onto Potter Road when they collided with a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Highway Patrol says the motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital where they later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

